WORLD
3 MIN READ
Protests in India-administered Kashmir over rape of three-year-old
Demonstrations erupted after a school principal was accused of issuing a certificate attesting that the rape accused, believed to be in his 20s, was a minor.
Protests in India-administered Kashmir over rape of three-year-old
Indian police fire smoke shells towards protestors at Mirgund Pattan on the outskirts of India-administered Kashmir's Srinagar on May 13, 2019 as protesters called for justice in the case of the rape of a three-year-old girl. / AFP
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
May 13, 2019

Large parts of India-administered Kashmir erupted in protest on Monday over the rape of a three-year-old child, leaving at least a dozen people injured in clashes with government forces, police said.

The incident happened last Wednesday when a car mechanic, a neighbour of the victim's family, allegedly lured the child into the toilet of a nearby school and raped her.

The accused, from the Sumbal area north of the main city of Srinagar and thought to be 20 years old, has already been arrested.

On Monday, allegations emerged that the principal of another school issued a certificate for the accused that said the alleged rapist was a minor, sparking anger and triggering protests across the Kashmir valley.

At least a dozen people including government forces personnel were injured when tear gas and pellet shotguns were fired to quell the protests in many towns, top police officer Swayam Prakash Pani said.

"One of the injured protestors is critically wounded," Pani said.

"We have registered a separate case against the school principal and detained him for questioning," he said.

Thousands also protested in Srinagar and clashed with Indian forces.

Across the Indian administered part of disputed Kashmir Valley, thousands of government forces personnel wearing riot gear were deployed to contain the spreading protests, officials said.

RECOMMENDED

Schools across the valley shut spontaneously as did shops and businesses.

'Crime against humanity'

Hundreds of students inside three university campuses also protested, demanding capital punishment for the alleged perpetrator and action against the school principal.

Lawyers abstained from work in the courts on Monday to express solidarity with the victim.

Condemnations of the crime poured in from leaders from across the political spectrum appealing for calm, with a top separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq saying on Monday the incident was "a crime against humanity".

Another separatist leader with a wide following in Kashmir, Syed Ali Geelani, said the alleged crime was "a black stain on the social fabric" of the restive territory.

Baseer Ahmad – the region's top administrator – also appealed for calm and said in a statement that the "enquiry of Sumbal incident is being conducted on a fast-track basis".

In January 2018, an eight-year-old girl was abducted, starved for a week and murdered after she was raped by several people in the southern Kathua area of the territory.

That incident caused widespread outrage and protests in Kashmir and many Indian cities and towns.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials