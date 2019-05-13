TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey's Reyhanli bombing mastermind gets multiple life terms
Yusuf Nazik, a key plotter of the 2013 car bomb attacks in Turkey's Hatay province, has been sentenced to 53 aggravated life terms by a local court –– one sentence for each of the victims who died in the blasts.
Turkey's Reyhanli bombing mastermind gets multiple life terms
There was a commemoration ceremony on May 11, 2019 in Hatay’s Reyhanli district in memory of the 53 people who died in the 2013 bombings. / AA
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
May 13, 2019

Yusuf Nazik, a key plotter of the 2013 attack in Reyhanli district of Turkey's southern Hatay province, was sentenced to 53 aggravated life terms by a court on Monday.

Nazik, 34, has confessed to playing a role in the deadly bombing in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay, southern Turkey which killed 53 people.

Some 912 buildings, 891 workplaces, and 148 vehicles were also heavily damaged in the attack.

RECOMMENDED

He was arrested by Turkish intelligence units in the Syrian port city of Latakia on September 12 last year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials