A Saudi ship, prevented by rights groups from loading an arms cargo at the French port of Le Havre on Friday, arrived at the Spanish port of Santander early on Monday.

It was not clear what the Saudi ship was doing in Santander or how long it would stay docked there.

Spain's interior ministry said they had no information regarding the ship. The defence and foreign ministries were not immediately available for comment.

France's President Emmanuel Macron defended the arms shipment to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, saying Riyadh had assured him the weapons would not be used against civilians.