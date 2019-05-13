An enquiry into Christchurch's mosques shooting massacre began hearing evidence on Monday, as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern prepared to co-host a meeting in France that seeks global support to tackle online violence.

A lone self-confessed white supremacist killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15 while live-streaming the terror attack on Facebook. It was New Zealand's worst peace time shooting.

New Zealand's Royal Commission inquiry will look into the gunman's activities, use of social media and international connections, as well as whether there were inappropriate priority settings in counter terrorism resources.

"The commission's findings will help to ensure such an attack never happens here again," Ardern said in a statement announcing a second commissioner to the inquiry.

The Royal Commission's website said it would gather information until August. It will report its findings to the government on December 10.

Some in the Muslim community called for better communication about the enquiry.

"Many of us in the Muslim community have not received any information about the process for hearings... ..so many of us in the community very much feel out of the loop," said Wellington-based community advocate Guled Mire.

"Ultimately, we want our voices to be heard and to no longer be ignored, so hopefully steps are taken to ensure information is directly communicated to members of the Muslim community."

The Royal Commission did not immediately respond to request for comment.