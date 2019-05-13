Syrian regime forces are advancing further into the last area of the country controlled by opposition, rebels as well as militants.

The regime and its Russian ally unleashed a renewed wave of violence on April 30, using barrel bombs, ground forces and air strikes on the north-western region held by Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS).

The regime's ground operation is being supported by Russian air strikes in Idlib and Hama provinces, violating a buffer zone agreed upon by Moscow and Ankara in 2018.

Britain-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the regime is now in control of a number of villages, forming an L-shape at the far southern corner of the territory.

The monitor said on Sunday there were 20 Russian air strikes, including barrel bombs being dropped by helicopters.

The Observatory said at least 299 people were killed since the April 30.

On Thursday, Syria Civil Defence or White Helmets tweeted that at least 155 people have been killed since the start of the assault.

The UN has warned of a humanitarian disaster if the fighting continues.

HTS chief calls for arming to defend Idlib

The head of Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate in a video released Sunday urged supporters to "take up weapons" to defend his group's bastion of Idlib against increased bombardment.

"We call for anybody able to take up weapons... to head to the battlefield," HTS chief Abu Mohammed al Jolani. said.

The spike in violence against the Idlib region since late April signalled "the death of all previous agreements and conferences", he said during an interview with a local media activist in a countryside setting.