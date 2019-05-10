Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday told ambassadors during the fast-breaking (iftar) meal organised at the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party headquarters that Turkey will soon clear Syria of terrorists.

Erdogan said that Turkey has suffered a lot from terrorism and has considerable experience fighting it.

“For this reason, we are showing great effort to mobilise the world in fight against terrorism and radicalisation, which is an inseparable part of terrorism.”

Calling out double-standards in the fight against terror and rising extremist movements, Erdogan noted that the PKK/YPG terror group was being tolerated and even “supported” all over Europe.

“Tens of thousands of truckloads of arms, vehicles and equipment are provided to terror groups in northern Syria for free and we are fighting against them now,” he said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children. The YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.

Erdogan said that Ankara would soon clear Syria’s borders with Turkey of terrorists, allowing around 4 million Syrians to return home.

He also highlighted the rise in anti-Islam incidents and recalled that Turkey called on the UN and other international and regional organisations to declare March 15 as ‘International Day of Solidarity against Islamophobia’.

On March 15, at least 50 Muslims were killed and as many injured when a terrorist entered the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch and shot worshippers in cold blood, including four children younger than 18.