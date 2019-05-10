The popularity of the Soviet era dictator, Josef Stalin, has drastically increased in Russia, with approval ratings even beating the country’s current leader Vladimir Putin, according to a poll conducted by the Moscow-based Levada Centre in March.

A record 70 percent of Russians said that Stalin was good for the country, according to the institute’s poll, which was published in May. That’s a big jump from 2016 when 54 percent of Russians saw him in a positive manner.

Stalin, the Bolshevik ruler of the Soviet Union, was responsible for the mass murders of millions of Soviet citizens during his three-decade long rule, which ended with his death in 1953. Some historians have compared his brutality to Hitler’s, Germany’s Nazi era leader.

According to the study, Russia’s worsening economic conditions, such as lower incomes, and discontent over retirement age rises have increased Stalin’s popularity.

46 percent of the respondents said that Stalin’s repressive policies were justified because the country attained the results it wanted, while 45 percent disagreed with the idea that economic growth under Stalin justified repressive policies.