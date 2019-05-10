Scores of migrants drowned on Friday when their boat sank in international waters off the Tunisian coast.

The UN migration agency places the death toll at 50 with 16 survivors. The state-run Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) agency says at least 70 people have died.

The boat sank 40 nautical miles off the coast of Sfax, south of the capital Tunis, TAP said.

Fishing boats rescued the survivors, it said.

The Tunisian defence ministry said the boat left Zwara on the north-western Libyan coast on Thursday

Deadly shipwrecks

It was one of the deadliest shipwrecks involving migrants trying to reach Europe illegally this year.

The UN's International Organization for Migration said the sunken boat took to the sea from neighbouring Libya, where renewed warfare between rival factions has gripped the capital Tripoli in the past five weeks.

The Tunisian Defence Ministry said the boat had left from the Libyan port of Zouara on Thursday aiming to reach Italy. Navy units have recovered only three bodies so far, it said in a statement.