The US is crafting a surrender document, not a peace plan, and the Palestinians will not accept it regardless of how much money is offered, Palestine's foreign minister said on Thursday.

Riyad al Maliki was addressing a meeting at the UN's New York headquarters at which the US's Middle East peace negotiator, Jason Greenblatt, was present ahead of the rollout of the US plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

'Conditions for surrender'

"This is not a peace plan but rather conditions for surrender," he said. "And there is no amount of money that can make it acceptable."

"Some ask us, ‘What if they surprise you?’ We tell them we would have been more hopeful had they not been deaf to our appeals, blind to Israeli violations and mute, at best, on the fundamentals of peace, when not actively undermining them," he added.

Palestinian officials have ruled out a role for the US in peace talks after the Trump administration unilaterally recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, upending long-established understandings that underpin negotiations to end the conflict and establish a Palestinian state side-by-side with Israel.