Trade talks between the US and China broke up Friday with no apparent agreement, and President Donald Trump asserted that there was "no need to rush" to get a deal between the world's two biggest economies.

After a short session on Friday, the lead Chinese negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, left the Office of the US Trade Representative about midday.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin shook hands with Liu as he left.

Reporters at the scene sent out tweets quoting Mnuchin as saying the two countries had held "constructive discussions." Neither the Treasury nor the trade representative's office responded to repeated requests for comment.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, citing "an authoritative source," tweeted that "talks didn't break down. Both sides think that the talks are constructive and will continue consultations. The two sides agree to meet again in Beijing in the future."

"They were constructive discussions between both parties, that's all we're going to say," Mnuchin was quoted as saying by CNBC following a two hour negotiating session.

At his hotel, Liu told reporters that the talks had gone "fairly well," according to Bloomberg, which nevertheless cited sources saying little progress had occurred.

Later Trump said the US-China trade talks were "candid and constructive," but no deal was reached as new tariffs kicked in.

Trump said he "may or may not" remove the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, "depending on what happens with respect to future negotiations!"

In an upbeat pair of tweets, Trump also said, "The relationship between President Xi (Jinping) and myself remains a very strong one."

Tariff hike on $200B of Chinese goods

Hours earlier, the Trump administration hiked tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent, escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington. China's Commerce Ministry said it would impose "necessary countermeasures" but gave no details.

The increase went ahead even after American and Chinese negotiators briefly met in Washington on Thursday and again on Friday, seeking to end a dispute that has disrupted billions of dollars in trade and shaken global financial markets.

Trump also said on Friday he was in no hurry to reach a deal with Beijing, arguing the United States was negotiating from a position of strength.

After weeks of rising optimism, the tone out of the White House has veered to anger and then nonchalance.

On May 5, Trump erupted on Twitter, saying the talks were progressing "too slowly," accusing the Chinese of backing out of commitments and announcing the tariff increase.

But in a series of early morning tweets on Friday, he said, "Talks with China continue in a very congenial manner – there is absolutely no need to rush – as Tariffs are NOW being paid to the United States by China."

The US leader continues to argue that tariffs could in some ways be preferable to reaching a trade deal.

"Tariffs will bring in FAR MORE wealth to our country than even a phenomenal deal of the traditional kind," Trump wrote.

Since last year, the United States and China have exchanged tariffs on more than $360 billion in two-way trade, gutting US agricultural exports to China and weighing on both countries' manufacturing sectors.

Trump began the standoff because of complaints about unfair Chinese trade practices.