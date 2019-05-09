TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey working insistently for full EU membership – Erdogan
Turkey has struggled to become a full member of the EU for the last 60 years but it is determined to gain membership, says President Erdogan.
Turkey working insistently for full EU membership – Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chairs the Reform Action Group meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on May 09, 2019. / AA
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
May 9, 2019

Turkish president on Thursday reiterated vow to gain full membership in the European Union despite counter-efforts.

"Turkey proceeds on its way persistently despite those trying to exclude it from the European family," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a reform action group meeting in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey has been struggling to become a full member of the EU for the last 60 years, adding that the country is determined to gain membership.

EU needs Turkey more than Turkey needs EU, Erdogan stressed.

Turkey applied for EU membership in 1987 and accession talks began in 2005.

But negotiations stalled in 2007 due to objections of the Greek Cypriot administration on the divided island of Cyprus as well as opposition from Germany and France.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins in Ankara has more on the story.

Erdogan emphasised that Turkey is continuing to protect its eastern and western borders, not only for national security but also for Europe’s security, referring to more than four million refugees hosted by the country. 

Turkey has yet to see how sincere the EU is about visa liberalisation when Turkey fulfils the remaining six criteria out of a total of 72, he said.

In 2016, Turkey and the EU signed a deal aiming to stem the irregular migration flow through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving conditions for about three million Syrian refugees in Turkey. 

The deal also allows for the acceleration of Turkey’s EU membership bid and visa-free travel for Turkish nationals within the Schengen area, on the condition that Ankara meets all 72 requirements set by the EU. 

Turkey has long complained of the EU being slow to deliver the promised funds for refugees and failing to uphold its end of the deal concerning visa-free travel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers