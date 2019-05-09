While millions around the world go about fasting as they usually do every year, around 10 million Uighurs and other Muslim groups in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, which is also known as East Turkistan, are facing a brutal crackdown that is making fasting almost impossible.

China has been long criticised for its crackdown on the Turkic Muslims, who make up almost half of the population of East Turkistan, but its aggressive policies have intensified in recent years and cultural, religious and economic discrimination has become widespread in the area.

When you’re banned from (not) eating

The observance of Ramadan has reportedly been banned this year in East Turkistan, as was the case in previous years.

The 2015 ban included civil servants, students and teachers.

The Chinese ambassador to Pakistan alleged that Muslims were free to fast in East Turkistan when Ramadan commenced this year, but later confirmed via Twitter that the ban was still, in fact, in place.

“The restrictions (only apply to) Communist party members, who are atheist, government officials and students (in compulsory education),” he wrote. Needless to say, his tweet was condemned by activists and journalists.

“Thank you to the Chinese embassy in Islamabad for stating directly that this large swathe of the Muslim population in Xinjiang, including those undergoing ‘compulsory education’ and ‘hard learning’, is not permitted to fast during Ramadan,” tweeted Megha Rajagopalan, a journalist.

Uighurs say the ban is more widespread than officials claim, with some saying they have been asked to keep an eye out for anyone fasting or face collective punishment, according to World Uighur Congress spokesperson, Dilxat Raxid.

Raxid also says Uighurs, as well as local and pro-Beijing officials, are closely monitored and pressured into pledging full loyalty to the Communist party.

When you can’t show any sign of being Muslim

In China, the ruling communist party considers religious displays a sign of “extremism”, even when practiced in the private sphere.

That not only includes obvious practices, such as growing a beard, wearing a headcover or praying, but also extends to things people may not do out of religious conviction, such as abstaining from eating during Ramadan or refraining from drinking alcohol.

In Ramadan, all Uighur students are monitored by the school management and asked to prove that they’re not fasting. If they dare to fast, they are sent to detention centres that Chinese officials call “re-education camps” for “assimilation”, or “hard learning”.