The coalition government in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) resigned on Thursday, according to local media.

Premier and coalition leader Tufan Erhurman submitted the government's resignation to President Mustafa Akinci after Minister of Finance Serdar Denktas resigned and the People's Party announced its withdrawal on Wednesday, Turkish Agency Cyprus reported.

Akinci, who accepted the resignation, asked Erhurman to continue as prime minister until a new government was formed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay, who is HP leader as well, announced his party's decision to withdraw from the coalition on Wednesday.

At a news conference, Ozersay said the party members will decide on whether they will continue as an opposition party or make negotiations to form a government.