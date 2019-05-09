WORLD
3 MIN READ
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil slammed for anti-refugee tweet
Minister appeared to compare refugees to the corrupt and suggested they do not belong in Lebanon, a country home to one of the world’s largest Syrian refugee populations.
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil slammed for anti-refugee tweet
Lebanese foreign minister Gebran Bassil / AP
By Shafik Mandhai
May 9, 2019

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil is receiving criticism after a tweet that seemingly targeted the country’s refugee population.

In the tweet posted on Wednesday evening, Bassil said: “We will not be replaced in this land which bore prophets and saints; Not a refugee, nor a displaced (person), nor a corrupt (person).”

Lebanon is home to a Syrian refugee population of 1.5 million people, who make up a quarter of the country’s population of six million people.

The state is also home to a separate Palestinian refugee community of around 500,000 people, who have lived there since they or their ancestors were expelled by Zionist militias during the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948.

Bassil’s tweet provoked an angry reaction on social media. In the reply section under his tweet, a man named Naji Said said: “The corrupt choose to be corrupt, the displaced and refugees don’t choose to be so, there’s a difference”.

Others took a harsher tone against the senior member of the Lebanese government.

Hayam Dawood wrote: “Those who want to learn about racism and arrogance follow you, where is the tolerance and humanity?”

Opposition to refugees

RECOMMENDED

Bassil is the son-in-law of Lebanese President Michel Aoun, and the leader of the Lebanese Free Patriotic Movement, the largest political party in Lebanon’s parliament.

The minister is fiercely opposed to the movement of Syrians into Lebanon and has previously called on refugees to return home. In January, he asked for international help to send refugees back to Syria.

According to activists, refugees in Lebanon are subject to widespread exploitation and discrimination, which is often sustained by Lebanese political parties, the state, and even civil society organisations.

Lebanon has become the choice destination for Syrian refugees due to its proximity and the ease of entering the country for Syrian nationals.

The two states have had close ties for much of their history and many Syrians worked in Lebanon before the Syrian Civil War began in 2011.

The number of arrivals has placed an upward pressure on prices and strained public services, but a majority of Syrians fear government repression or continued conflict should they decide to return home.

According to Pew, Lebanon has the second largest Syrian refugee population in the world, just after Turkey with 3.4 million people, and before Jordan with 660,000 people.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers