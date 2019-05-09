Athens, Greece - On the morning of April 11, Greek police officers suited up and raided a pair of squatted buildings in the capital’s Exarchia neighborhood, leaving dozens of people -among them refugee families- homeless.

Later that afternoon, right-wing mayoral candidate Kostas Bakoyannis, a member of the New Democracy opposition party, attended a rally on the outskirts of the neighbourhood.

Addressing a handful of local residents, he vowed to crack down on “lawlessness” in the area, a safe haven for refugees and frequently the site of clashes between police and anarchists.

Across Athens, thousands of refugees and migrants live in squatted buildings, often preferring the living conditions to the refugee camps, many of which are overcrowded and sit far from the city centre.

Although there is no official tally, former Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis estimated that between 2,000 and 3,000 refugees lived in squats in May 2017, a number that has likely grown in the last two years.

A week later, on April 18, refugee advocate Arash Hampay received a message informing him that police officers were storming the nearby Clandestina and Cyclops squats, sweeping the inhabitants from the buildings and briefly detaining dozens.

Hampay, a 34-year-old Iranian refugee, is the founder of Our House, an initiative that helps feed homeless refugees and others in the city.

He rushed to the squat and pulled out his phone to film the eviction. A police officer shouted in his direction, demanding that he put away his phone. “They didn’t want anyone to see what they were doing,” he told TRT World, estimating that the spate of raids resulted in the eviction of between 200 and 300 refugees and migrants.

The police officers Hampay and took him to a nearby police station, but they released him an hour later, after searching his phone and checking his documents.

At the time of publication, the Hellenic Police spokesperson had not replied to TRT World’s request for a comment.

Speaking to local press at the time, police sources said the raids were part of a crackdown on crime and drug dealing in the neighbourhood, citing a botched drug raid that ended with an ambush targeting Coast Guard officers in the area on April 4.

Many of the refugees ousted by the April 18 raids set up a protest camp in front of the Greek parliament, and several were transferred to Eleonas, a refugee camp on the outskirts of Athens.

Within a few days, Greek police returned and evicted “squatters” from the camp, detaining yet more people.

Since Our House was founded some 11 months ago, Hampay has observed a growing number of homeless people, among them refugees and migrants, showing up for the group’s food distribution in the capital each night.

“There are more homeless people and refugees now,” he explained. “When we first started I didn’t see families or single women, but now every day we have full families and pregnant women and parents with little babies.”

Hampay added, “It’s a shock to have this in Europe. You can’t imagine a pregnant woman or baby being homeless here.”

Human rights at risk

In recent years, across the European Union, conditions have grown increasingly difficult for refugees and migrants who fled war and economic devastation in the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa.

Far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has tightened restrictions on refugees and migrants entering the Central European country.