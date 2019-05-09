WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia commemorates WWII victory over Nazi Germany
On Thursday Russia marks the 74th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Russia commemorates WWII victory over Nazi Germany
Local residents take a selfie with World War Two veteran Nikolay Bagayev, 100, during May Day celebrations in Korolyov, north of Moscow, Russia on May 1, 2019. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
May 9, 2019

Russia on Thursday is marking the 74th anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two.

The victory came at great cost. The figure will never be absolutely clear, but historians agree that some 30 million people across the USSR lost their lives in defence of their country.

The leader at the time was Joseph Stalin, a brutal dictator, whom many nevertheless credit with victory.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Julia Chapman reports on how the perception of the war-time leader has been changing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir