Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday resisted demands from within her party to give a clear timetable for stepping down, with her spokesman insisting she would stay until Britain's exit from the EU is finalised.

"She is here to deliver Brexit in phase one and then she will leave to make way for new leadership for phase two," the Downing Street spokesman said.

In March, May promised that after taking Britain out of the European Union, she would let another leader negotiate future bilateral ties with the bloc.

With Brexit now delayed to October 31, however, her critics fear she might stay in office for many more months and are pressing for clarity on her departure.

She is immune from a leadership contest until December after surviving one last year.

Anger has flared up after dismal local election results last week, and senior lawmaker Graham Brady met May on Tuesday to relay his colleagues' concerns.

Brady, the chairman of the so-called 1922 committee of Tory MPs, said she agreed to address its executive members next week on the question of her future.

He also said she hoped to hold another vote on her EU divorce deal before European elections take place in Britain on May 23, by bringing forward a bill to implement the text.

The prime minister agreed a Brexit deal with the EU last November, but MPs had rejected it three times.