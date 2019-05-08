Istanbul residents are cancelling holiday bookings for the weekend of June 23 to ensure they can take part in a rerun of the city's mayoral election.

Don't come to Bodrum on June 23, the district council said in a tongue-in-cheek travel advisory aimed at Istanbul residents, as heavy snowfall is expected and the beaches will be shut.

Summer temperatures in the Aegean resort average 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

But behind such jokes is a serious message – every vote counts after the candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) won the March 31 mayoral race in the city of some 15 million people by just 13,000 votes.

After weeks of appeals by the governing AK Party that alleged voting irregularities, Turkey's election board on Monday ordered a rerun of the mayoral race.

"We are in contact with 5,500 travel agencies and we have been informed that nearly all reservations departing from Istanbul [that weekend] have requested cancellation, almost 100 percent," said Cem Polatoglu, a spokesman for Travel Agencies Platform.