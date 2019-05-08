Turkey's main opposition party on Wednesday formally appealed to the election authority to cancel local poll results in all 39 districts in Istanbul as well as the 2018 presidential election.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council’s (YSK) ruled on Monday for a rerun of the March 31 Istanbul mayoral election, which was won by the opposition Republican People’s Party's (CHP) Ekrem Imamoglu with a razor-thin margin.

The cancellation of Istanbul poll results came after weeks of appeals by the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party and opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). They cited irregularities and contradictions with the country's election law.

The mayoral certificate of the main opposition Republican People’s Party's (CHP) Ekrem Imamoglu was also cancelled by the YSK.

Muharrem Erkek, deputy head of the CHP, said on Wednesday the party filed an objection with the YSK to cancel all results in all 39 districts of Istanbul and hold a revote for municipal council members, mukhtars and members of elderly councils due to the "complete illegality" during the elections.

He said votes for local officials and councils, submitted in the same envelopes as the votes for the mayor, should also be cancelled since the mayoral vote is being held again.

The CHP requested the annulment of the June 2018 parliamentary and presidential election as well, citing the same flaws that the governing AK Party alleged in the Istanbul mayoral vote.

"Both elections were made based on the same law, the same circulars and the same practices," Erkek said.