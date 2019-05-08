Two separate reports in recent days are troubling for those who believe peace in the Middle East is possible and who worry that a war between the US and Iran is inevitable.

The news of Trump sending a US aircraft carrier to the Straits of Hormuz, designed to send a signal to Iran that it needs to hurry up and succumb to Washington’s requirements, was an act of prolific stupidity by the US president, as it has undoubtedly backfired.

Hardliners in Iran are now pressuring Iran’s foreign minister to prepare for a face-off in the shipping lane which controls all of the oil exports from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Analysts suspect moving the aircraft carrier was really about showing Hezbollah or Hezbollah affiliates in Iraq that the US can hit back if they carry out any military endeavours against US troops there.

But the Iranians know that it is also a show of strength designed to intimidate Iran as, fundamentally, US oil sanctions against Iran and those it sells oil to, are starting to be felt by ordinary Iranians with soaring inflation and World Bank data shows the youth unemployment rate is 28 percent (when in reality its much higher).

Something’s got to give. And it seems we are at this point now, as Iran’s foreign minister recently alluded in an interview, that Iran is about to partially withdraw from the so-called ‘Iran Deal’ (JCPOA) which the US pulled out of in 2018.

At the time of writing, we don’t know for sure what Zarif intends to do, but one might guess that he will start the work to develop nuclear weapons — resuming uranium enrichment — which would do two things immediately which will raise tensions in the Straits of Hormuz.

Firstly, it will be a provocation to Trump, or more specifically John Bolton, a man who never saw war himself as he dodged the draft in his own country. In reality, Zarif is right about Trump when he says that the US president doesn’t want war with Iran, but might be pulled into it by others. Razor-sharp analysis.

But a partial pullout of the JCPOA will be the starter’s pistol of a state of war with Iran for another reason. It will immediately alienate Iran as the EU will be forced to withdraw its support for the deal, which will be seen as a major victory in Washington and a great humiliation for the EU as the whole world will witness its impotence. Realistically, the EU can't help Iran, despite all the promises, schemes and tomes of press releases spewing out of Federica Mogherini’s palatial offices in Brussels.

But is Trump as dumb as he looks? Undoubtedly not. Is it that he is being trapped himself by Bolton and others into heading towards a war-like scenario in the Straits of Hormuz when most experts agree he hasn’t the stomach for war.