A bomb targeting Pakistani police outside a major Sufi shrine in the city of Lahore on Wednesday killed at least 10 people and wounded more than 20, officials said.

"Police was the prime target in this attack. We are collecting forensic evidences to ascertain the nature of the blast," said Ashfaq Khan, deputy inspector general of police operations in Lahore.

A police spokesman said the death toll rose to 10, six of them civilians and four police, after a police officer died of his wounds.

Officials earlier said eight police had died. At least 23 people were wounded.

Lahore police chief Ghazanfar Ali said the bombing appeared to target police officers outside the shrine, known as Data Darbar, where Sufi saint Ali Hajveri is buried. Hundreds of pilgrims were inside and outside the shrine when the blast took place, he said.

TV footage showed a badly damaged police vehicle that authorities said was the target.

A Pakistani Taliban faction claimed responsibility for the attack.

TRT World's Kamran Yusuf has more from the capital Islamabad.