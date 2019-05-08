Polls closed in South Africa on Wednesday after nationwide elections almost certain to keep the ruling ANC in power despite anger over corruption scandals, sluggish growth, and record unemployment.

The election is the first measure of whether President Cyril Ramaphosa can reinvigorate support for a party whose backing flows largely from its liberation credentials, but now faces the prospect of a reduced majority.

Polls opened at 0500 GMT with about 26.8 million voters registered to cast their ballots at 22,925 polling stations countrywide and voting passed off largely without incident, officials said.

TRT World'sBen Said has this report from Johannesburg.

Preliminary results will emerge on Thursday, with an official winner declared on Saturday.

“We want to be set free from this poverty,” said Moxolo Gqetywa, 48, an unemployed mother of two girls as she waited to vote in Soweto.

The vote comes 25 years after the end of apartheid, but despite the demise of the system of racial discrimination the country remains divided by economic inequality .

The African National Congress, the party of Nelson Mandela that has been in power since 1994, is likely to win a majority but it will face a difficult challenge to do as well as five years ago.