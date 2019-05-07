Global stock markets tumbled on Tuesday as the US and China moved closer to an escalation of their already costly trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 470 points amid a broad sell-off on Wall Street where investors are concerned about fallout of the trade dispute between world's two biggest economies.

Across the Atlantic, the FTSEEurofirst 300 index ended the day 1.4 percent lower, marking its steepest single-day drop since February, according to the Financial Times.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said late on Monday that China had backtracked from commitments made during trade negotiations.

Those comments followed President Donald Trump's unexpected statement a day earlier that he would raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent.

Beijing said on Tuesday that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States on Thursday and Friday for trade talks. Additional tariffs are set to take effect on Friday if a trade agreement is not reached by then.

Both sides had signaled progress was being made toward a resolution in recent weeks.