A quarter-century after the end of apartheid, South Africans go to the polls on Wednesday for the sixth national elections since the demise of the harsh system of racial discrimination, although the country remains divided by economic inequality.

The African National Congress, which is likely to win a majority, has been tarnished by widespread corruption scandals and a national unemployment rate of 27 percent, which has left many voters disillusioned.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, head of the ANC, has campaigned on promises to clean up the rot in his party, an acknowledgment of the problems that forced his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, to resign last year.

The ANC also has vowed to embark on a programme of seizing white-owned land without compensation, and for this it needs a 67 percent majority to change South Africa's constitution.

In the most likely scenario, the ANC will need to form a coalition government with another party to get the votes needed to alter the constitution.

That is likely to be the Economic Freedom Fighters, a populist, left-wing party that also supports land seizures.

If the ANC's share of the vote slips below 60 percent, Ramaphosa could be vulnerable and his party could oust him and choose a new leader.

The largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, has campaigned vigorously against corruption but its support among the black majority is limited because it is perceived as a white-run party.

More than 40 smaller parties also are vying for power on the ballot.

"It's an important election for South Africa, because the country is looking for someone to lead us out of this mess," said Barney Mthombothi, a political commentator, referring to the scandals and economic doldrums.

"But there is not a lot of excitement. People no longer have faith in the ANC," he said. "Many people I've spoken to are still not sure who they will vote for. People are going to the polls with a shrug of their shoulders."

TRT World'sBen Said has this report.