Arab activist says CIA notified Norway of threat against him
Iyad el Baghdadi says it's unclear what the threat was about, but that "something came on the radar of the CIA."
Iyad el Baghdadi, an Arab Spring activist and one of the leading voices on Islamic libertarianism, holds the key note address at the event on Islam and Liberty at the 2017 Oslo Freedom Forum on May 21, 2017. / Getty Images
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
May 7, 2019

A Palestinian-born activist living in Norway under asylum protection has reportedly been whisked away to a secure location by Norwegian security after the CIA informed officials there that he could be in danger.

Iyad el Baghdadi, who is outspoken on Twitter and was researching several issues related to Saudi Arabia, was quoted by Norway's news agency NTB as saying Norwegian officials came to his home April 25 and told him he may be in danger and took him to a safe place.

He says it's unclear what the threat was about, but that "something came on the radar of the CIA."

The Guardian first reported the incident, saying the CIA had warned Norway Baghdadi faced a potential threat from Saudi Arabia.

Baghdadi acknowledged on Twitter Tuesday a threat to his safety.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
