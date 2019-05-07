The International Court of Justice at The Hague on Tuesday will resume discrimination hearings against the United Arab Emirates.

The charges were filed by Qatar in May last year. Doha says the rights of its citizens in the UAE are being violated - following a 2017 air and sea blockade by Gulf Arab states.

But in a tit-for-tat case, the UAE has also accused Qatar of blocking a key website and using its state-controlled news channels and fake documents to hamper Abu Dhabi’s own efforts to obey the order.

“Qatar has continued to aggravate the dispute and make it more difficult to resolve,” said Hissa Abdulla Ahmed Al Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the Netherlands.

She urged the court to take urgent measures to stop Qatar’s alleged actions, warning of “irreparable harm” to the UAE’s own legal rights otherwise.

Doha has repeatedly denied the claims and accused its rivals of seeking regime change.

Qatar has faced an economic and diplomatic boycott since June 2017 by Gulf rivals who accuse Doha of backing terrorism and being too close to regional rival Iran.