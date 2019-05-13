Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Monday announced that a rerun of the Istanbul mayoral election will be held on June 23.

Council members accepted the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's objection to the local election results in Istanbul with seven votes in favour and four against.

According to the YSK, the decision was taken because some presiding officers and polling staff during the original vote were not civil servants as per Turkish law.

Here are nine questions explaining why the rerun is taking place:

1) How did the Supreme Election Council vote?

The YSK accepted the AK Party’s application for the annulment of the election of the Istanbul Municipality by seven votes to four. YSK President Sadi Guven and three members voted against the cancellation request.

2) What were the objections of the AK Party?

The AK Party objected with a 43-page document.

Arguments pertained to 5,388 missing stamps on official ledgers, 694 missing observer signatures, and 214 documents that had information missing.

Most significantly, the party charged that more than 19,000 ballot officers were not public servants, as required by Turkish law.

3) What is the official decision by the YSK?

The YSK accepted the complaint that several thousand ballot officers were not public servants and consequently annulled the result of the March 31 vote.

Their number, however, was just over 3,500.

The YSK said that 42,000 votes in 123 stations were affected by irregularities, which is a number big enough to swing the mayoral election, but not the district results.

The difference in the first - and now annulled- mayoral election was just 14,000 votes.