TÜRKİYE
Turkey installs multimillion-dollar coastal surveillance system
The Coastal Radar Surveillance System is meant to detect and prevent illegal immigration, smuggling and unauthorised fisheries in mostly western Turkish waters.
The new radar system is unmanned and will be one of more than 30 along the western coastline that will transmit information back to officials in Ankara. / TRTWorld
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 7, 2019

Turkey has installed a new radar station high above the Aegean Sea in the country's west.

It's unmanned and will be one of more than 30 along the coastline that will transmit information back to officials.

The headquarter of the network is in the capital city of Ankara.

"Our aim is to maintain the maritime homeland security of Turkey," Turkish naval commander Ismail Ilgar says. 

"This means to detect and prevent illegal activity in Turkish seas, such as illegal immigration, smuggling, and illegal fisheries." 

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins has more from Datca, Turkey. 

SOURCE:TRT World
