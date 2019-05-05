The influential brother of former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and two generals once in charge of intelligence have been jailed while under investigation for plotting against the state, a military tribunal said Sunday.

A statement from the tribunal in Blida, south of Algiers, said the prosecutor appointed a judge to investigate the ex-president's young brother Said Bouteflika and generals Mohamed Mediene, known as Toufik, and Athmane Tartag.

They are being investigated for "plotting against the authority of the state" and "attacking the auth ority of the army," the statement said.

The three men were key figures during the era of Bouteflika, who resigned April 2 under pressure from the army and weeks of street protests after two decades in power.

A dramatic video aired on state television showed the three climbing the steps to the military tribunal.