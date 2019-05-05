Five Nigerian soldiers were killed when Boko Haram overran a military base in the restive northeast two days ago, the army said on Sunday.

A column of militants from a Daesh-affiliated group stormed into the base in the town of Magumeri, 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Borno state capital Maiduguri late Friday.

Army spokesman Ezindu Idima said in a statement government troops "had a fierce encounter" with the militants who came in numbers to loot food items and other valuables.

"The indefatigable troops effectively thwarted the terrorists' plan through superior fire power," he said.

"However, during the encounter the terrorists suffered heavy losses/casualty. Unfortunately, five soldiers paid the supreme price," he said.

The militants were said to have arrived in the town around 5:00 pm (1600 GMT) and engaged troops in an hour-long fight.

But militia leader Gremah Kaka said the militants "gained the upper hand and chased the troops away."