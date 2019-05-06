WORLD
3 MIN READ
Twitter suspends Arab dissident newspaper on World Press Freedom Day
Editors at Al Estiklal say they were given no reason for the suspension and have vowed to take legal action.
Twitter suspends Arab dissident newspaper on World Press Freedom Day
Twitter says it will not comment on individual cases [File:AP Photo] / AP
By Shafik Mandhai
May 6, 2019

Twitter has suspended an account belonging to an Arab dissident newspaper without providing an explanation.

In a statement, editors at Al Estiklal  (The Independence) said they found out they did not have access to the social media network on World Press Freedom Day, which fell on May 3rd.

Founded in February, the newspaper provides a platform for opposition voices in the Arab world. The move, it said, was “surprising” but its staff would continue with its work regardless of the suspension.

Saudi Arabia blocked the website within two weeks of its launch, followed soon after by the UAE.

Twitter’s decision “confirms beyond a shadow of a doubt” that Al Estiklal was succeeding in a “revolutionary situation”, the newspaper’s editorial board said.

Reacting to the suspension, Istanbul University academic, Dr Abdallah Marouf, said it was a “shame” to suspend the newspaper.

“Twitter must not be a tool with some Arab dictatorships!” He wrote on Twitter.

The sentiment was widespread among Arab academics and dissidents.

University of Georgetown researcher, Dr Abdullah Al Odah, told TRT World that while Twitter was not providing a reason for the suspension, it sent the message that they were giving in to Arab dictators.

“By suspending the account, it just makes Twitter a tool in the hands of authoritarian governments. (For them to) get rid of their dissidents electronically, like they get rid of them physically,” Odah said.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World approached Twitter for comment but the social media network would not give a reason for the suspension.

“We don't comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons,” a spokesperson said.

Without an explanation from the company, Arab dissidents on Twitter have speculated on the reasons for the suspension.

Some suggested the companies system for reporting abusive accounts may have been abused by Saudi bots and trolls. In such cases, Twitter’s algorithms, rather than the company itself, may have automatically suspended the account.

Others, however raised fears that the governments were asserting pressure on the company, which has a base in the UAE.

In 2015, Twitter reportedly fired a Saudi employee who had been groomed by Riyadh’s intelligence services to spy on dissidents using his access to the company’s servers.

With its reputation for allowing free expression and access to huge audiences, Twitter has become a weapon of choice for Arab dissidents to voice their opposition to Arab autocrats.

In several cases, human rights activists, such as Ahmed Mansoor in the UAE, have been imprisoned for voicing criticism of governments on Twitter. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters