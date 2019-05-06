TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Volunteers collect garbage in Istanbul to raise climate awareness
The volunteers aren't part of any official group and organise events with the aim to encourage people to care about their children's future - the environment.
Volunteers collect garbage in Istanbul to raise climate awareness
A group of volunteers and their children collect garbage in Belgrad forest, Istanbul. / TRTWorld
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 6, 2019

A group of volunteers in Turkey's biggest city collect and recycle waste to encourage people to care about the environment.

The volunteers aren't part of any official group and use social media to organise their activities in Istanbul.

"The work we do is our children's inheritance. We need to raise awareness in our children so that they can protect it," says Gokce Kocer, one of the volunteers. 

RECOMMENDED

"This is why we teach our children the importance of caring for our planet. This is why we are collecting garbage with our children." 

TRT World's Yasin Eken has more from Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters