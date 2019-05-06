WORLD
3 MIN READ
Taliban militants kill 20 Afghan troops
The latest attack in Farah province dashed hopes of some sort of a truce during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, which started on Monday.
Taliban militants kill 20 Afghan troops
Afghan National Army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint on the Jalalabad-Kabul road, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. April 28, 2019. / AP
By Neslihan Birtek
May 6, 2019

The Taliban stormed an army checkpoint in Afghanistan's western Farah province, killing 20 soldiers and abducting two, the latest in relentless attacks that the insurgents carry out even as they negotiate with the US about ending the war, Afghan officials said on Monday.

The overnight attack on the checkpoint in the Farah province's Gulistan district triggered an hour-long gun battle as Afghan troops tried to repel the attackers. 

The fate of the abducted soldiers was not immediately known, provincial councilman Dadullah Qaneh said.

Colonel Qais Mangal, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense, later confirmed the attack but could not give precise casualties figures.

"I can confirm that an army checkpoint has been attacked and there are casualties among soldiers," he said, adding that reinforcements have been dispatched to the area.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yusouf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban still carry out near-daily attacks on Afghan forces, even as peace efforts have accelerated to find an end to Afghanistan's nearly 17-year war.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier on Sunday, the Taliban set off a suicide car bombing and stormed a police headquarters in northern Baghlan province, killing 13 policemen and setting off a six-hour gun battle. 

The interior ministry said 55 people, including 20 civilians, were wounded before the attackers were all killed.

Last week, an Afghan grand council convened by President Ashraf Ghani called for peace with the Taliban as the president promised to free 175 Taliban prisoners ahead of Ramadan.

But the Taliban on Friday rejected a ceasefire during Ramadan, saying their attacks will continue though the fighters will be "very careful of civilians during any operation."

The insurgents have in the past rejected ceasefire proposals, saying US and NATO troops must withdraw from the country first. 

The Taliban also refuse to negotiate directly with the government in Kabul, seeing it as a US puppet.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters