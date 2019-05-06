The Taliban stormed an army checkpoint in Afghanistan's western Farah province, killing 20 soldiers and abducting two, the latest in relentless attacks that the insurgents carry out even as they negotiate with the US about ending the war, Afghan officials said on Monday.

The overnight attack on the checkpoint in the Farah province's Gulistan district triggered an hour-long gun battle as Afghan troops tried to repel the attackers.

The fate of the abducted soldiers was not immediately known, provincial councilman Dadullah Qaneh said.

Colonel Qais Mangal, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense, later confirmed the attack but could not give precise casualties figures.

"I can confirm that an army checkpoint has been attacked and there are casualties among soldiers," he said, adding that reinforcements have been dispatched to the area.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yusouf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban still carry out near-daily attacks on Afghan forces, even as peace efforts have accelerated to find an end to Afghanistan's nearly 17-year war.