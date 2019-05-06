The Turkish government and the Turkish Journalists' Association have strongly condemned Israel’s attack on the Anadolu Agency (AA) press office in Gaza.

The attack came on Saturday as Israel fired hundreds of rockets into the besieged territory it has been occupying for decades.

Anadolu Agency reported no injuries to its staff. However, the building was razed to the ground as at least five rockets struck the building.

Israel would have known the exact coordinates of the AA building, as most media organisations provide the exact location of their institutions in order to avoid being “inadvertently” struck.

This is not the first time Israel has bombed media organisations. Al Jazeera’s offices were also attacked by Israel in 2014. Such attacks are part of a broader Israeli attempt to silence journalists from reporting.

The day the Al Aqsa channel was reduced to rubble

In November 2018, Israel bombed and destroyed Al Aqsa channel, which was affiliated with Hamas. The International Federation of Journalists condemned the attack, as well the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.

Israel gave the Gaza-based news organisation moments to evacuate before it destroyed their operations.

Journalists as targets

Israel continues to be one of the most dangerous places for journalists to operate.

Between 2000 and 2018, 18 journalists have been killed in the occupied Palestinian territories.