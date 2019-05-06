Turkey's only expectation from its NATO allies is that they act in accordance with the spirit of the alliance, particularly against terrorist groups threatening Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday at the North Atlantic Council Mediterranean Dialogue Meeting in Ankara.

Erdogan underlined that Turkey was the only NATO country to engage in direct combat and inflict a heavy defeat on Daesh terrorists in Syria.

"In Idlib, which was on the verge of a great humanitarian catastrophe, we took the initiative to ensure peace. We thereby prevented the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrians and prevented irregular migration flow which would have shaken Europe deeply," Erdogan said.

"We have ensured the return of 320,000 Syrian refugees to the safe zones we freed of terror," he added.

"We have only one expectation from our allies. We expect only our allies in NATO to act in accordance with the spirit of the alliance, and to adopt their founding values. We want our allies to take measures against the structures they regard as a terrorist organisation,” Erdogan said, referring to the fight against terror groups which threaten Turkey's security.

Ties to other regions are complementary

Erdogan also said that Turkey's ties with different regions and countries are not alternative to each other but complement each other.

"Our country will also take over the command of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force in 2021," the Turkish president said.

Erdogan said Turkey would maintain its strong position within NATO and also take the steps required by its national interests, regional security and stability.

He also said that Turkey expected NATO allies to "act in accordance with the spirit of alliance and protect its founding values."

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more from Ankara.