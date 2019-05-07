China's government has confirmed its economy tsar will go to Washington as scheduled this week for trade negotiations despite President Donald Trump's threat of new tariff hikes in a fight over Beijing's technology ambitions.

Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington on Thursday and Friday for the 11th round of talks on the tariff war, the Commerce Ministry said. It said he would meet his American counterparts, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Tuesday's announcement indicated Beijing decided to go ahead with high-level negotiations despite fears it might cancel or downgrade the talks to show frustration with Trump's surprise threat.

The one-sentence statement gave no indication whether other details such as the size of China's delegation might change.

China's alleged backsliding

On Monday, Lighthizer accused Beijing of reneging on previous commitments, indicating a sharp increase in escalation in a year-long trade dispute.

Mnuchin, who briefed reporters with Lighthizer, said that Trump administration learned over the weekend that Chinese officials "were trying to go back on some of the language" that had been negotiated in 10 earlier rounds of talks.

Both officials offered no details of China's alleged backsliding, and there was no immediate response from Beijing.

The US officials said the administration will raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports from 10 percent to 25 percent.

Trump had announced plans to raise those tariffs via Twitter on Sunday, expressing frustration with the pace of negotiations.