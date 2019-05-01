Dozens of masked and hooded anarchists clashed with riot police in Paris on Wednesday, burning bins, smashing property and hurling bottles and rocks, hijacking a May Day rally that was focused on protesting against President Emmanuel Macron's policies.

In Paris, riot police used tear gas and water cannon, and charged sporadically at several points along the traditional International Workers' Day rally to disperse groups of masked protesters who had immersed themselves in the crowd.

Some 7,400 police were deployed and they made 380 arrests. Thirty-eight people were wounded, including 14 police officers with one being hit on the head with a paving stone.

The main march crossing the southern part of the capital was finally able to move amid relative calm after being prevented from setting off by the clashes, although it appeared that yellow vests and more radical elements rather than labour unions were dominating the march.

The hard-left CGT union denounced police violence and said its secretary general had been tear-gassed.

"This current scenario, scandalous and unprecedented, is unacceptable in our democracy," it said in a statement.

The Paris police department denied excessive violence.

TRT World'sElena Casas reports from Paris.

On the whole, compared to a year ago and some recent yellow vest protests, the violence was contained, did not spiral out of control and the protests appeared to end peacefully.

French police had warned on Tuesday that there could be clashes with far-left anarchist groups, known as Black Blocs, after calls on social media for radicals to hit the streets.

Authorities had said they expected some 2,000 Black Bloc protesters from France and across Europe to turn up on the sidelines of the rallies.