Australian political parties have cut loose or chastised several of their own candidates for sexist, anti-Muslim, racist and homophobic behaviour less than three weeks before elections, with most falling victim to their own online histories.

The scandals surrounding candidates have become recurring distractions for Prime Minister Scott Morrison and opposition leader Bill Shorten this week as they attempt to sell their policies on the campaign trail ahead of the May 18 poll.

A frustrated Morrison has suggested his conservative Liberal Party update its candid ate vetting processes to deal with the online generation.

Morrison on Thursday stood by Liberal candidate Jessica Whelan against accusations that she made anti-Muslim posts on social media.

Morrison said Whelan's social media comments appeared to have been doctored and a complaint had been made to police.

"I don't think it's hard to believe in this day and age that images can be doctored," Morrison told reporters. Whelan had earlier declined to answer reporters' questions about the posts.

Another Liberal candidate, Jeremy Hearn, was dumped by the party on Wednesday after a series of anti-Muslim comments came to light.

He wrote online in 2016 that taxpayers should not fund Muslim schools because they were "fomenting rebellion against the government."

In yet another case, Liberal candidate Peter Killin resigned from the party on Wednesday after secretly attacking gay government lawmaker Tim Wilson online in December and calling for party members to do more to prevent gays from being elected.