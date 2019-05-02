Huawei, the Chinese tech giant, has roiled British politics this week, which has appeared to rattle the governments of other European countries as well.

It all started on April 23 during a meeting of UK’s National Security Council (NSC), which is comprised of Prime Minister Theresa May, her cabinet ministers and senior security officials.

One of the questions up for discussion was whether to allow Huawei to take part in the country’s 5G mobile network rollout expected later this year.

The next day The Telegraph reported that May has gone against the advice of her ministers and security officials, allowing Huawei to enter the bidding for non-core 5G infrastructure in the auction.

That was seen as a direct snub to the United States, which is pushing allies to avoid using Chinese vendors in 5G auctions.

UK and the US are part of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which also includes Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Washington has long expressed fears that the Chinese government can use Huawei’s equipment to spy on customers or carry out cyberattacks in other countries. Huawei products, including its cell phones, have been shut out of the US market.

However, these are just allegations and up till now no concrete proof has surfaced that could implicate the Chinese tech giant in collaborating with Beijing’s security establishment.

After the news report, May’s government launched an internal investigation, even asking those who had attended the meeting to handover their phones and laptops.

The leak was traced to Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, 42, who had been skeptical about Huawei’s equipment. He was subsequently sacked by May, making him the first cabinet minister to be fired in 30 years.

Lord Ricketts, a former national security advisor, told BBC Newsnight that the leaks breached the Official Secrets Acts, making it a matter of police investigation.