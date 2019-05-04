France will ban electric scooters from pavements in September, the transport minister said, in a backlash against a surge of the commuter gizmos invading pedestrian areas.

An estimated 15,000 scooters operated by several companies have flooded the French capital since their introduction last year, a number projected to surge to 40,000 by the end of this year.

Elisabeth Borne told the Le Parisien daily in remarks published on Saturday that anyone riding an e-scooter, monowheel, personal transporter or hoverboard on the pavement would be fined $151 (135 euros) from September.

Instead, they will have to use the street or dedicated cycling paths, "so pedestrians are no longer squeezed against walls", the minister said.

The development of the hugely popular personal transport vehicles "happened very fast and in a bit of an anarchic way", Borne said.

Riders will still be allowed to push them on the pavement, so long as the engine is turned off.

Scooter rental services, from companies like US-based Lime and Bird – and most recently ride-hailing giant Uber – have proved wildly popular in many cities.