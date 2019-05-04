WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli air strikes kill one, wound four Palestinians in Gaza
Imad Mohammed Nesir, 22, was killed in the north of the blockaded enclave, Gaza's health ministry says, adding four others were wounded in the raid.
Israeli air strikes kill one, wound four Palestinians in Gaza
A picture taken from the Gaza on May 4, 2019 shows smoke billowing following an air strike by Israel that killed a Palestinian and wounded four others. / AFP
May 4, 2019

Israeli air strikes on Gaza killed a Palestinian, the blockaded Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Saturday, as a fragile ceasefire again faltered.

Imad Mohammed Nesir, 22, was killed in an attack on northern Gaza, the ministry said, adding that four others were wounded.

Israeli army said that around 90 rockets were launched from Gaza to Israel and most were intercepted by its Iron Dome defence system. It said air raids were in response to attacks from Gaza early Saturday.

Gaza-based journalist Hind Khoudary however said the rockets from Gaza were in reaction to previous Israeli raid and the killing of four people during Gaza protests on Friday.

A Gaza's security source said that a series of Israeli strikes hit at least three separate areas of theGaza and that three "resistance fighters" were wounded.

No casualties had been reported on the Israeli side.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was planning to hold consultations with security chiefs, a spokesman said.

RECOMMENDED

The escalation follows the most violent clashes along the Gaza fence with Israel in weeks on Friday.

Four Palestinians, including a teenager, were killed Friday in the blockaded Gaza during a rally against Israel's decades-long occupation and an Israeli air strike.

Great March of Return

Protesters in Gaza demand the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in historical Palestine, from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel's 12-year blockade of the Gaza, which has destroyed the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

Palestinians have been protesting against Israel since March 2018 as part of the "Great March of Return," during which Israeli troops have targeted civilians with live bullets.

Over 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops since the beginning of the demonstrations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters