Libyan officials say militants have killed at least nine soldiers in an attack on a training camp for the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) in the country's southwestern desert.

The officials said militants clashed on Saturday with guards near an air base seized earlier this year by the LNA in the city of Sebha.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to media.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack.