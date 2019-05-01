A new round of peace talks between the Taliban and the US got underway in Qatar, as the foes continue to seek a way out of America's longest war.

The latest negotiations come as pressure builds for some sort of breakthrough in the gruelling Afghan conflict, with Washington jostling for a resolution.

According to a Taliban spokesman, the group's top political leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the men discussed "key aspects for a peaceful resolution of the Afghan issue."

Khalilzad, who has stressed "there is no final agreement until everything is agreed," has previously outlined the basic framework for a deal.

Troop withdrawal

The pact would see the US agree to pull its forces from Afghanistan in return for the Taliban vowing to stop terror groups ever again using the country as a safe haven.

According to the Taliban, Baradar told Khalilzad it was vital those two key points "be finalised."

The US embassy in Kabul confirmed only that talkswere taking place.

Khalilzad, a former US ambassador to Afghanistan, has spent several months shuttling between Asian capitals and Washington in a bid to build consensus for a deal.

On Sunday, the Afghan-born envoy said Washington was "a bit impatient" to end the war, given its $45 billion annual cost to US taxpayers and the continued toll on US forces, some 2,400 of whom have been killed since the US-led invasion in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks.

US President Donald Trump provided additional momentum when in December he told advisors he wanted to pull about half of America's 14,000 troops from Afghanistan.

Mega meeting in Kabul