Crowds of Sudanese demonstrators began converging outside the army headquarters in Khartoum on Thursday for a "million-strong" march to press for a civilian administration after talks with military rulers ran into trouble.

The two sides have agreed on forming a joint civilian-military council to rule Sudan but are at odds over its composition.

The proposed joint council is to replace the existing 10-member ruling body of army generals that took over after the military ousted veteran president Omar al Bashir three weeks ago.

But protest leaders from the Alliance for Freedom and Change say the generals are not serious about handing power to civilians.

The army has been pushing for a 10-member council of seven military representatives and three civilians.

The alliance is demanding a council made up of eight civilians and seven generals.

The disagreement prompted the alliance to announce a "million-strong march to assert our main demand, which is for civilian rule."

The call has exacerbated tensions between the two sides.

"We expect the march to draw huge crowds today," Ahmed al Rabia, a leader from the protest movement said.

Protest leaders said on Thursday they were also handing the military a proposal for the new civilian structures they want see rule the country eventually, including "a sovereign council, the executive and the legislative bodies."

'Asking for trouble'

As the wrangling with the army persisted, crowds of demonstrators flocked to the protest site in central Khartoum to join the thousands who have remained camped there round-the-clock for weeks.

The military council has warned it will not allow "chaos" and urged protesters to dismantle makeshift barricades they have set up around the main protest hub outside army headquarters.

It also demanded demonstrators open roads and bridges blocked by protesters who have remained outside the headquarters despite Bashir's departure.