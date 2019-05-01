The United Nations on Wednesday added Masood Azhar, the leader of a Pakistan-based and proscribed outfit, to its list of global terrorists after China lifted its objections to the move.

The UN sanctions committee on Daesh and Al Qaeda announced in a press release the designation of Azhar, leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), over its ties to Al Qaeda.

JeM had claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack in India-administered Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 Indian troops and stoked tensions between India and Pakistan.

"India stands vindicated. Masood Azhar is now a global terrorist. India is in safe hands. This marks a high point for the Prime Minister's foreign policy," Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley posted on Twitter.

China had blocked three previous attempts at the sanctions committee to blacklist Azhar and put a technical hold on a fourth request from Britain, France and the United States in March.

"Recently, relevant countries revised and re-submitted the materials for the listing proposal to the 1267 Committee. After careful study of the revised materials and taking into consideration the opinions of relevant parties concerned, China does not have objection to the listing proposal," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said, in a statement.

"I would like to stress that Pakistan has made enormous contributions to fighting terrorism, which deserves the full recognition of the international community. China will continue to firmly support Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorist and extremist forces."

JeM itself has been on the UN terror list since 2001.

Under the decision, Azhar, considered the founder of JeM, will be subjected to an assets freeze, global ban and arms embargo.

Azhar is linked to terrorism for "participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities" carried out by JeM, according to the sanctions committee.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said the listing was approved "once [the] politically motivated attempts to link it with the Pulwama incident and the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for the realisation of the right to self-determination were removed."

TRT World'sKamran Yousaf has more from Pakistan.

China didn't oppose blacklisting