Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces have detained two Turkish citizens on charges of spying, a claim Turkey strongly rejected, sources said on Wednesday.

Turkish sources said Mehmet Demir and Volkan Altinok worked in a restaurant in Kasr Bin Gashir town located south of capital Tripoli before the eastern-based Libyan National Army detained them.

Pro-Haftar media labelled the duo, who remained missing for nearly two weeks, potential spies. Turkey strongly rejected the espionage claims and called it social media trolling.

According to Turkish media, both men were detained on April 12 and jailed in a prison near Benghazi.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins has more on the story.

Who is Haftar?

A powerful rebel warlord, Khalifa Haftar has had an ever-shifting position in Libya's political landscape.

Born in 1943, in the eastern town of Ajdabiya, Haftar was one of the officers led by Colonel Muammar Gaddafi in the 1969 coup, which deposed King Idris from his throne.