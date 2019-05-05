BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Iran selling oil in 'grey market'
Tehran has "mobilised" all its resources to sell oil in a "grey market" bypassing US sanctions, state media quotes Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia as saying.
Iran selling oil in 'grey market'
Gas flares from an oil production platform at the Soroush oil fields in the Persian Gulf, south of the capital Tehran. / Reuters Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
May 5, 2019

Iran has mobilised all its resources to sell oil in a "grey market", bypassing US sanctions that Tehran sees as illegitimate, state media quoted Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia as saying on Sunday.

The United States told buyers of Iranian oil to stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions, ending six months of waivers that had allowed Iran's biggest customers to import limited volumes.

"We have mobilised all of the country's resources and are selling oil in the 'grey market'," Zamaninia was quoted by state news agency IRNA as saying. 

"This is not smuggling. This is countering sanctions which we do not see as just or legitimate."

RECOMMENDED

'Resist and unite'

On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for the country to "resist and unite" against US pressure in what he called a "war on hope" waged against the Islamic republic.

Rouhani has vowed that Iran will continue to supply oil to its major customers despite the unilateral measures adopted by the US. 

Iran's economy has been battered since sanctions returned. Inflation has shot up, its currency has plummeted and imports are now vastly more expensive.

Upping the ante, the White House announced last week it would end oil purchase waivers granted to Iran's main customers –– including China, India and Turkey –– cutting Iran's access to its main source of foreign currency revenue.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters