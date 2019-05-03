An influential Israeli security think tank has warned against letting the Palestinian Authority economically collapse.

The paper by the University of Tel Aviv’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) said that such an eventuality would lead to civil disturbances in the occupied Palestinian territories, and empower Israel’s arch-nemesis, Hamas.

Led by former Israeli military chief, Amos Yaldin, INSS is staffed by several senior former Israeli military officers, and is seen as a bellwether of where the military stands on important issues.

According to the paper, the occupied West Bank had suffered economically in recent years but had remained relatively calm in contrast to another occupied territory, such as Gaza.

This was due to a number of issues, including awareness of more chaotic conditions in neighbouring Arab states, and the Palestinian Authority’s ability to keep order.

The PA’s diminishing revenues, however, were straining their ability to continue ruling effectively, the report’s author, former Israeli Army officer, Michael Milstein said.

Speaking from the point of Israeli security, rather than the quality of life for Palestinians, Milstein said the PA had helped stem violence and bring calm to the territories under its control.