US authorities will this month return $200 million stolen from Malaysia's state fund 1MDB, including money from a stake in a luxury New York hotel and from a Hollywood movie producer, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The US Department of Justice, in the biggest ever case in its anti-kleptocracy programme, is pursuing billions of dollars it says were misappropriated from 1MDB, a state fund founded by former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who defeated Najib in a shock election result last year, is working with at least six countries to recover about $4.5 billion the US Department of Justice says was stolen from 1MDB.

"I think they know it is our money, so they will give back our money," Mahathir told a news conference after confirming the $200 million figure.

The Jho Low of Malaysia

The tranche of money the United States will return includes $140 million from the sale of a stake in New York's Park Lane Hotel, after it was given up by fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, known as Jho Low, the two sources said.

Jho Low, the alleged mastermind behind the looting of 1MDB, is wanted by Malaysian authorities on criminal charges. Low, whose whereabouts are not known, has denied wrongdoing.