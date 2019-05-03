The "final phase" of Operation Liberty was the riskiest move that Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido made in his attempt to remove Nicolas Maduro from office.

At Dawn on Wednesday, Juan Guaido accompanied by his political mentor Leopoldo Lopez, an opposition leader held for two years under house arrest but apparently released by defecting security forces, and a handful army officers and rank-and-file soldiers called for a military and popular uprising that would topple Maduro from power.

During the crucial first hours of the uprising, it was clear that the opposition's gamble was ill organised and only a few low-ranking soldiers had broken away from the government and the calls for more to defect went unanswered.

By the end of the day, security forces dispersed the protests, and Leopoldo Lopez took refuge in the Spanish Embassy in Caracas, posing a diplomatic problem for Spain.

The explanation for the opposition’s failure vary, but information so far indicates that Guaido and Lopez moved with their plans earlier than expected, perhaps frightened by rumours that their plans had been leaked, and that some of the conspirators were working on the government’s side.

A failed military uprising logically has severe consequences for its instigators, but this is not the case in Venezuela's schizophrenic politics. One day after the unsuccessful uprising, Juan Guaido led a demonstration in Caracas in another effort to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

On the other end of things, President Maduro addressed his supporters in a rally in Caracas where he promised to correct the failures of his government, but did not give precise details and presented no plan to deal with the opposition. The situation remains unsettled and unclear.

From what we have experienced during the last two days it does seem clear that none of the two opposing political forces has sufficient power to impose its will to the other.

The country cannot continue with two political forces that operate in parallel and sporadically clash; it has had detrimental consequences on the country’s governance, and the instability and uncertainty destroy any attempts for the country's recovery.